Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Position Decreased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,375,000 after buying an additional 980,390 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,394,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

EEFT opened at $138.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $143.17.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

