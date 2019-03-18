Euronav NV (EURN) Receives $11.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Euronav and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Euronav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.78. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.76 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Euronav by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Euronav by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Euronav by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

