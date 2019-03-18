EuroDry (EDRY) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is one of 12,782 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EuroDry to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry N/A N/A N/A EuroDry Competitors -178.20% 6.85% 1.98%

This table compares EuroDry and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $24.52 million $1.11 million 32.29 EuroDry Competitors $7.34 billion $569.87 million 12.43

EuroDry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EuroDry and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 EuroDry Competitors 57436 218263 284585 11696 2.44

EuroDry presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.97%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.79%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

EuroDry competitors beat EuroDry on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

