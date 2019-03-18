Ethos (ETHOS) Achieves Market Cap of $15.79 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00004018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $751,268.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00386687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.01667312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Binance, Bithumb, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

