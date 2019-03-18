ETHLend (LEND) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $175,152.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHLend token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. During the last week, ETHLend has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00387377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.01666542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004897 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,389,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

