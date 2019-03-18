EtherGem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,111.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 37% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $267,356.00 and approximately $3,111.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00385806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.01668114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

