Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

IVV opened at $284.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

