Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mongodb Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (MDB)

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mongodb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $134.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $134.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

In other news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 18,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,501,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after acquiring an additional 586,841 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

