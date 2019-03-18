Equifax (EFX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated an average rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.45.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.49 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,910,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,470,000 after buying an additional 1,954,808 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 115.0% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $102,210,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5,727.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 932,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,737,000 after buying an additional 916,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,764,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 851,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.