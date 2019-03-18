EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Position Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $612,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 133,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $169.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

