Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13,801.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,840,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The company is developing a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections, a global health crisis affecting the lives of millions of patients.

