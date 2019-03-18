Ensco (ESV) Trading Up 5.9%

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 9,758,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,696,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESV shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -2.99%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ensco by 118.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ensco by 248.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 449,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ensco by 126.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ensco by 324.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,597 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Ensco by 54.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 295,272 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ensco Company Profile (NYSE:ESV)
Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.
