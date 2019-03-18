ENI (ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €17.50 ($20.35) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.19 ($21.15).

Shares of ENI traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €15.75 ($18.31). 7,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ENI has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €16.90 ($19.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

