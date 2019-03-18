Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) VP Rodney Clemente Sells 53,036 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Rodney Clemente sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $469,368.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ERII stock remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,952. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 4.81.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.
