Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6,035.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,137,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021,025 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $221,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

