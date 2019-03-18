Energy Income Partners LLC Has $21.10 Million Stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189,693 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 3.20% of TransMontaigne Partners worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TLP stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $665.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.24.
TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile
TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.
