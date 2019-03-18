Endo International (ENDP) Bond Prices Fall 1% Analyst

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $10.00. The debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.25 and were trading at $79.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Endo International by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Endo International by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

