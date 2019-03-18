Encore Capital Group (ECPG) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) is one of 696 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Encore Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Encore Capital Group Competitors 730 3461 3915 73 2.41

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.12%. Given Encore Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.36 billion $115.89 million 6.46 Encore Capital Group Competitors $1.79 billion $385.33 million -10.61

Encore Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 8.51% 20.21% 3.07% Encore Capital Group Competitors 14.53% 21.16% 6.12%

Risk and Volatility

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Encore Capital Group rivals beat Encore Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, and trace services and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

