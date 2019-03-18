Encana Corp (ECA) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encana by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,795 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECA. TheStreet raised Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Encana in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,626.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $186,894. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Encana Corp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/encana-corp-eca-stake-lessened-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.