Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4,360.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291,358 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,137,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,829,000 after buying an additional 7,021,025 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,255,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,246,000 after buying an additional 1,122,991 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,483,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,389,000 after buying an additional 144,637 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-bought-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.