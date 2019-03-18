Eloro Resources (ELO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 36500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

