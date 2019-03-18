Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $92,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

LLY opened at $123.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

