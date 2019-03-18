Elementrem (ELE) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Elementrem coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a market cap of $123,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.03498361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111239 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem Profile

Elementrem (CRYPTO:ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem . Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementrem using one of the exchanges listed above.

