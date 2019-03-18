Elementis (ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target (down from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $989.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

