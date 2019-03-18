Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $137.48.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.