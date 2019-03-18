Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) in a research note released on Thursday.

LON ELA opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Eland Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

