Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,173,571 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 15th total of 35,150,581 shares. Currently, 75.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,286,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
ELAN opened at $30.64 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $79,056,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,358,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000.
ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.48.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.