Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.
EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
