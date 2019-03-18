Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 125,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Stock Price Up 4.2%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/eidos-therapeutics-eidx-stock-price-up-4-2.html.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.