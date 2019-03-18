EggCoin (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0096

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. EggCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EggCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EggCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EggCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006645 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00149724 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002469 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About EggCoin

EggCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EggCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EggCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.