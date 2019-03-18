Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Increased by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $13.94 on Monday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,857. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

