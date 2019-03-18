Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $90,000 in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,380,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8,686.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 22,946,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483,481 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,173 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

