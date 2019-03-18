Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $166.45 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $162.42 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

