Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 572.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,698,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $117.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-grows-holdings-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-health-care-etf-psch.html.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.