Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,129 shares of company stock worth $769,401 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.07.

Cummins stock opened at $157.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

