EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) & Copa (CPA) Head-To-Head Analysis

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

This table compares EASYJET PLC/S and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EASYJET PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Copa 3.29% 13.56% 6.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EASYJET PLC/S and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EASYJET PLC/S 1 4 2 0 2.14 Copa 1 5 8 0 2.50

Copa has a consensus price target of $97.09, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than EASYJET PLC/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EASYJET PLC/S and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EASYJET PLC/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copa $2.68 billion 1.31 $88.09 million $6.52 12.81

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than EASYJET PLC/S.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EASYJET PLC/S does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Copa beats EASYJET PLC/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.