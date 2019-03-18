Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys 20,596 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 20,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,741.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 445,432 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $1,986,626.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 200,447 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $914,038.32.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 1,444 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $6,700.16.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 174,363 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $793,351.65.

On Friday, February 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 66,253 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $263,024.41.

On Monday, February 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 84,969 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $341,575.38.

On Monday, January 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 10,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $45,526.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 81,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $363,858.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 185,553 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $827,566.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 484,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,508. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 764,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

