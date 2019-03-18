Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (DNE) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 368 ($4.81). 19,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 376.52 ($4.92).

In other news, insider Angela Lane purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £9,026.45 ($11,794.66). Also, insider Brian Finlayson purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £76,780 ($100,326.67).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

