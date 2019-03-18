Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

