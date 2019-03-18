DSV A/S (DSDVF) & Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Head-To-Head Survey

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSV A/S and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $8.14 billion 1.60 $618.19 million $3.48 21.86

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSV A/S and Expeditors International of Washington, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expeditors International of Washington 2 4 0 0 1.67

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington 7.60% 31.62% 19.03%

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. DSV A/S does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats DSV A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

