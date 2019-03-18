DPRating (RATING) Achieves Market Cap of $490,724.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Hotbit, BCEX and Gate.io. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $490,724.00 and $104,904.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00387029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.01667497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,931,999,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,467,577 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, BCEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.