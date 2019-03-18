DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. DowDuPont comprises 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Argus decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

NYSE DWDP opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

