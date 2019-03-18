DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of DowDuPont worth $80,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 162,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,012. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

