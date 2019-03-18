Dorel Industries (DII.B) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Dorel Industries in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.60.

Shares of DII.B opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.50 million and a P/E ratio of -62.51. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

