Domo (DOMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,362. Domo has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Domo by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

