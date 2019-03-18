Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Boosted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $73,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/dollar-general-corp-dg-position-boosted-by-samlyn-capital-llc.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.