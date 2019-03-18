Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Boosted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $73,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HRS Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.
Dollar General stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.
