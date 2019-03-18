DLH (DLHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.55

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 179926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Sunday, February 17th.

Get DLH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. DLH had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,702. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/dlh-dlhc-sets-new-52-week-high-at-6-55.html.

About DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.