Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $54.33 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/diversified-trust-co-trims-stake-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.