Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 156,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

