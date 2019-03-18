DigixDAO Price Reaches $17.03 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $254,469.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.03 or 0.00423933 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00386595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.01671880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, AirSwap, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, BigONE, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Liqui, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

