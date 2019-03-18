DHI Group Inc (DHX) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,912 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DHI Group worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 227,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DHI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.74.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. DHI Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

